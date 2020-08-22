American Giovanni Reyna kept up his amazing opening act by scoring Borussia Dortmund's first goal Saturday in its preseason friendly against Duisburg.

The 17-year-old Reyna needed only 13 minutes to score before Thorgan Hazard doubled Dortmund's lead two minutes later. Lucien Favre's side went on to beat Duisburg 5–1.

Reyna has dominated this preseason, and Saturday marked the third game in a row where the young phenom has opened the scoring for Dortmund. He netted the club's first preseason goal against Austrian side Rheindorf Altach on Aug. 12 and then scored twice in Dortmund's 11–2 win over Austria Vienna Sunday.

Reyna is among Dortmund's latest potential rising stars as the club also has Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and 20-year-old Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund is set to play back-to-back friendlies on Saturday and will face off against Feyenoord after its match vs. Duisburg.

The Bundesliga is scheduled to begin its season on Sept. 18. Dortmund finished second place to Bayern Munich in last year's Bundesliga table.