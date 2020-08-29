USMNT's Weston McKennie Joins Juventus on Season-Long Loan

Juventus signed midfielder Weston McKennie on Saturday after the 21-year-old American passed his physical with the club.

McKennie arrived in Turin on Thursday. His one-year loan deal is worth roughly $3 million, with Juventus's purchase option sitting at around $18 million.

McKennie, an FC Dallas product, previously made 28 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga. He scored three goals in 75 appearances with his former team. McKennie has also earned 19 caps with the United States Men's National Team.

Juventus has won nine straight Serie A titles, but they have struggled of late in the Champions League. Juventus lost to Lyon in the round of 16 in 2019.