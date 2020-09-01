Whether Lionel Messi is truly for sale depends on whom you ask. Messi's camp has made it clear that he wants out of the only club he's ever known as a professional, while that club, Barcelona, is steadfast that it won't sell and won't be forced to sell unless a buying party triggers the astronomical $835 million release clause in the star's contract.

Messi's existing contract with Barcelona runs through the end of the 2020-2021 season, and, if the club's interpretation is proven to be correct, the clause in it that would have allowed him to leave for free expired in June. Barcelona and Messi's father (who doubles as his agent) are due to meet face-to-face this week in hopes of finding a resolution.

La Liga has given its backing to Barcelona, meaning that, barring a legal ruling that states otherwise, it'll take either the triggering of the release clause or a lucrative offer that is compelling enough for Barcelona to accept to pry Messi from Camp Nou. Beyond that, it'll take a new contract that could be approaching $120 million annually when taking into account image rights, if a Football Leaks account is accurate. That leaves the list of potential suitors dwindling, especially in the midst of a pandemic, when revenues and finances have taken and continue to take a substantial hit across the continent.

The most likely landing spots and most capable suitors, naturally, are saying the least. Man City and PSG both have the financial clout and the Champions League obsession to pull off the coup, and they both boast intriguing characters from Messi's past, between Man City manager Pep Guardiola and PSG star Neymar.

As for other clubs that could have potentially been in the mix or have been rumored to be in contention, some have spoken out, to either claim they were never involved or that any potential move is too rich for their blood. Here's what they've said:

INTER MILAN

Inter's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, ruled the club out of the Messi sweepstakes, telling Sky Sport Italia on Tuesday, “There is nothing between Messi and Inter. I don't know where these thoughts came from. There is no team that does not want such a player, but the reality is different."

That rules out a linkup between Messi and countryman Lautaro Martinez–something that doesn't figure to be happening if Messi winds up staying at Barcelona, either. Ausilio indicated that there are no talks between the two clubs over Martinez, who is not for sale.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp wouldn't mind seeing Messi in the Premier League, but he won't be strengthening the English champions by adding the Argentine icon.

"Interest? Yeah, who doesn't want to have Messi in his team?" Klopp said. "But, yeah, no chance. The numbers are absolutely not for us. We don't even have to start thinking about it. It's all clear, no chance.

"He would obviously help Manchester City and make it even more difficult to beat them, which was already very difficult. For the Premier League it would be great, 100%, having the best player in the world in the league is obviously something–I'm not sure the Premier League needs a boost, but it would be a boost for sure.

"It would be interesting to see as well, Messi never played in another league than in Spain, so football is different here. ... I would like to see it, but I'm not sure if I will."

BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern may have put the final dagger in Messi's days at Barcelona, but it won't take the damage any further. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said as much in an interview with Italian outlet Tuttosport.

"No, we can’t pay a player of that size. It is not part of our policy and philosophy," Rummenigge said. "Honestly, hearing that Messi could leave Barcelona makes me a little sad. Leo has written the history of that club and in my opinion he should end his career with the Blaugrana. There are internal and private aspects there that I don’t know about and that is why I will not interfere."

BURNLEY

O.K., this was clearly never a possibility, but manager Sean Dyche has a tremendous sense of humor.

"Messi's agreed it! Get in," Dyche joked at a recent press conference.

"Messi's agent said he was willing to come still. He's going to pay the fee for us just for the love of the club, for being at Burnley Football Club and the magnificent football we play."

NEWELL'S OLD BOYS

It's quite unlikely that Messi's childhood club in Argentina could afford to bring their golden boy home, but that's not stopping the club's supporters from trying to sing it into existence.

Not for nothing, they've got the backing of the country's president, too. Alberto Fernandez weighed in, pleading with Messi to return home.

“You’re in all of our hearts and we’ve never been able to watch you play in our country. Give us the pleasure of coming to finish your career at Newell’s Old Boys, which is your club,” Fernandez said.

On the list of likelihoods, it ranks slightly above Burnley.