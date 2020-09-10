Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Lead FIFA 21 Player Rankings

The player rankings for FIFA 21 were released on Thursday and a familiar pair of faces were tabbed as the game's top players.

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi leads all players with a 93 rating in the latest iteration of FIFA and finished just ahead of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has been FIFA's top player in each of the last three years, and he's held the spot nine times since 2011. Ronaldo was the top ranked player in FIFA 18 and FIFA 2017.

Check out the top 10 players in FIFA 21 below, with the full top 100 here:

1. Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona (93)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus (92)

3. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91)

4. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91)

5. Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91)

6. Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91)

7. Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90)

8. Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90)

9. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90)

10. Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90)

Mbappe was named the FIFA 21 cover athlete on July 22. The 21-year-old is one of the most accomplished young players in soccer history, winning the 2018 World Cup with France as well as three straight Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

FIFA 21 will be released on Oct. 6. The game can be pre-ordered here.