Indiana Vassilev will be dropping down a pair of divisions in order to receive more playing time this season.

The 19-year-old Aston Villa forward will be spending the season on loan at League One's Burton Albion, the two clubs announced on Thursday. Vassilev made six appearances with Villa's first team last season and scored six goals for the club's U-23 side, but he remains further down in manager Dean Smith's pecking order.

"I’m super happy to sign for Burton Albion and to give all I can for the club," Vassilev told his new club's official website. "I’m really excited about this opportunity.

"I’m a player who’ll work hard for the team and look to create for the team. I'll do whatever the team needs–I’ll be the handyman! I’ve had a lot of good experience with the Aston Villa first team but we decided it’s time to test myself in another league."

The Georgia native has yet to represent the U.S. on the senior level, though he has played for his country on multiple youth levels. He joins Sunderland forward Lynden Gooch as notable Americans abroad in England's third tier.

He's the second U.S. youth forward to go out on loan this week, following Ulysses Llanez's loan from Werder Bremen to Heerenveen in the Netherlands top flight.