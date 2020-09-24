Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, AC Milan said, with the 38-year-old Swedish star placed into quarantine at home.

The test was administered prior to AC Milan's Europa League qualifying round match against Norway's FK Bodo/Glimt, with the Associated Press reporting that the tests were administered after defender Léo Duarte was found to be infected the previous day. Ibrahimovic was the only one among Milan's personnel to test positive in the latest round of testing. There has been no indication that Thursday's match is in jeopardy of being canceled or postponed.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," Milan wrote in a statement. "The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative."

Ibrahimovic, in classic Zlatan fashion, didn't seem too bothered by the result.

"I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today," Ibrahimovic tweeted. "No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

Ibrahimovic played against Bologna earlier this week, scoring a double on Monday in the club's Serie A season-opening 2-0 victory.

Ibrahimovic, who signed a new one-year contract with Milan worth a reported $8.3 million after impressing in his half-season stint following his departure from the LA Galaxy, becomes the latest high-profile player to test positive, following the likes of Paul Pogba, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, among others.