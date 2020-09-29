London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea meet in the fourth round of the League Cup, as their congested fixture lists continue.

Chelsea reached the final 16 by thrashing Barnsley, 6-0, in the third round. Kai Havertz scored his first three goals as a member of the Blues, while Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also scored.

Tottenham, meanwhile, was given a pass into the fourth round after its previous opponent, Leyton Orient, was hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 and could not play.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+

The match is a rematch of the 2015 League Cup final, which Chelsea won, 2-0. Jose Mourinho, now Tottenham's manager, was coaching Chelsea at the time. That title was Chelsea's most recent one in the competition, with the Blues winning it five times in their history–good for a tie for third-most behind Liverpool (eight) and Manchester City (seven).

Tottenham has won the competition four times, its last triumph coming in 2008. Mourinho has indicated that it'll be tough for Spurs to field a competitive squad, given the requirements of the team in Premier League in Europa League play and the tightened fixture list.

“I would like to fight for the Carabao (League) Cup but I don’t think I can,” Mourinho told reporters in his prematch comments. “We have a game on Thursday that gives us not as much money as the Champions League but the group phase of the Europa League gives us a certain amount that for a club like us is very important.”

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.