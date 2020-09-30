Bayern Munich is looking to collect more silverware when it takes on Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The Super Cup is traditionally held between the Bundesliga champions and the DFB-Pokal winners from the previous year, but since Bayern completed a domestic double last season, the club will take on Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund.

The match typically serves as the season opener. However, this year's edition comes shortly after the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign kicked off due to scheduling changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The game will also be staged behind closed doors for the first time in Super Cup history.

Wednesday marks the seventh time the two clubs have played for the Super Cup since 2010. Dortmund won its sixth crown over Bayern last year at Signal Iduna Park thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Paco Alacer.

Over the weekend, both clubs surprisingly lost their Bundesliga matches. Dortmund fell 2–0 to Augsburg, while Hoffenheim trounced Bayern 4–1 to snap the Bavarians' 23-game winning streak. Fatigue played a part in the shocking defeat, and striker Robert Lewandowski—the Super Cup's all-time leading scorer, with five—started the game on the bench before entering the game in the second half.

Despite the weekend loss, Bayern remains the heavy favorite to win on Wednesday.

Lucien Favre's side has struggled with consistency this season. BVB made the trip to Allianz Arena without Sancho and goalkeeper Roman Burki, and will likely rely on its young talent—headlined by Erling Haaland—against Bayern.