France and Portugal will resume their UEFA Nations League campaigns as the clubs meet at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Neither France nor Portugal has yet to suffer a loss in the Nations League A, Group 3, with each holding six points through their first two games. The teams were previously slated to meet in June but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

France holds an 18-1-6 all-time record against Portugal with the two sides last meeting in July 2016 for the UEFA European Championship Final. Portugal ended France's streak of 10 consecutive wins in their matchups with a 1-0 extra-time victory to take the title, with Eder scoring the lone goal in the 109th minute.

Entering the third round of matches in the 2020-21 Nations League group competition, Portugal stands tied for second in goals with six, while Belgium (7) holds the top spot. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was injured in the 2016 title game against France, is Portugal's leading scorer in group competition, notching two goals in the team's 2-0 victory over Sweden.

Meanwhile, France is tied for third among teams in goals with five scored, with Olivier Giroud adding a converted penalty kick in the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia. Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and Dayot Upamecano have added a goal each.

Fans were not allowed at Nations League games throughout September due to the coronavirus pandemic.