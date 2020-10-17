AC Milan will face Inter Milan in the Milan Derby, its first match since the international break, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at San Siro Stadium.

The Milan Derby is taking place as scheduled after six Inter players tested positive for COVID-19 in the week prior. Inter enters the contest holding a 72-59-60 all-time record against AC Milan.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

Inter teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini, Ionuț Radu and Ashley Young all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Young's positive test coming on Oct. 11. AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been cleared to play against Inter after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 24.

Entering Saturday, AC Milan (3-0-0) stands at second in the Serie A standings, most recently recording a 3-0 victory over Spezia. Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leão have recorded two goals apiece, while Theo Hernández and Franck Kessié have each added a goal and assist.

Meanwhile, Inter (2-1-0) holds fifth place on the Serie A table after forcing a 1-1 draw against Lazio. Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez have led the club offensively with three goals apiece, while Achraf Hakimi has added a goal and two assists.

The clubs last met on Feb. 9 in Serie A, which was a 4-2 decision in favor of Inter.

Up to 1,000 fans have been allowed into stadiums for Serie A matches since a ruling was made by the league in mid-September.