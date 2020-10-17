Manchester City will play host to Arsenal in a Premier League match on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Etihad Stadium.

Entering Saturday, Arsenal (3-0-1) stands at fourth place in the 2020-21 Premier League table after defeating Sheffield United 2-1. Meanwhile, Manchester City (1-1-1) stands at 14th in the league after settling for a draw against Leeds United.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or NBCSports.com.

Manchester City and Arsenal last met in the FA Cup semifinals on July 18 as the Gunners advanced with a 2-0 victory. Arsenal went on to claim the FA Cup title, the club's 14th. The Gunners hold a 98-45-57 all-time record against Manchester City.

This season, Arsenal has scored eight total goals through its first four matches. Alexandre Lacazette has led the way, recording three goals in three starts, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has added a goal and assist.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has gotten off to a slow start this campaign after finishing second last season. The club has allowed a total of seven goals through its first three matches while scoring just six. Kevin De Bruyne has a goal, assist and converted penalty kick through his first three games, while Raheem Sterling has added a goal and assist.

The Premier League announced that matches will continue to be held without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to "work with government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible.”