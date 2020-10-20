Chelsea will kick off its Champions League campaign by hosting Europa League champions Sevilla in its group stage opener on Tuesday.

The match will be held at Stamford Bridge without fans in attendance due to government guidelines for COVID-19.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

During last season's competition, the Blues reached the last 16 but were trounced 7-1 on aggregate by eventual winners Bayern Munich. Since then, Frank Lampard beefed up his squad this summer with the additions of Thiago Silva and Timo Werner. Silva played in last season's final for PSG, while Werner reached the later stages with RB Leipzig. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) have also played in the competition.

Chelsea is coming off a rocky draw against Southampton last weekend that continued to show their defensive struggles. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz scored their first Premier League goals for the Blues, but Jannik Vestergaard's stoppage-time equalizer rescued Southampton. In five league games, Chelsea has only two wins and has conceded nine goals.

Meanwhile, Sevilla qualified for this year's Champions League campaign after winning their sixth Europa League title. Julen Lopetegui's side had its first La Liga defeat since February when they lost 1–0 to Granada on Saturday.

The Spanish club has gained seven points from its first four league games of the season. Sevilla will face Chelsea without defender Jules Kounde after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.