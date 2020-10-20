Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream: Watch Champions League online, time - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
SCHEDULESTANDINGSSCORESDUGOUT
Search

Chelsea vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will kick off its Champions League campaign by hosting Europa League champions Sevilla in its group stage opener on Tuesday.

The match will be held at Stamford Bridge without fans in attendance due to government guidelines for COVID-19.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

During last season's competition, the Blues reached the last 16 but were trounced 7-1 on aggregate by eventual winners Bayern Munich. Since then, Frank Lampard beefed up his squad this summer with the additions of Thiago Silva and Timo Werner. Silva played in last season's final for PSG, while Werner reached the later stages with RB Leipzig. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) have also played in the competition.

Chelsea is coming off a rocky draw against Southampton last weekend that continued to show their defensive struggles. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz scored their first Premier League goals for the Blues, but Jannik Vestergaard's stoppage-time equalizer rescued Southampton. In five league games, Chelsea has only two wins and has conceded nine goals.

Meanwhile, Sevilla qualified for this year's Champions League campaign after winning their sixth Europa League title. Julen Lopetegui's side had its first La Liga defeat since February when they lost 1–0 to Granada on Saturday.

The Spanish club has gained seven points from its first four league games of the season. Sevilla will face Chelsea without defender Jules Kounde after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

YOU MAY LIKE

nate-bjorkgren-pacers-hired
NBA

Report: Pacers Hire Nate Bjorkgren as New Head Coach

Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after working as a Raptors assistant coach for two seasons.

Giorgio-Chiellini-Juventus-Coronavirus
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Dynamo Kiev vs. Juventus

Dynamo Kiev and Juventus will meet in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates after making a three pointer during the fourth quarter
Play
NBA

10 Burning Questions for the NBA Offseason

Will the Nets add a third star? What is next for the Lakers? What will Golden State do with the No. 2 pick? Answering 10 of the biggest questions of the NBA offseason.

Nate Bjorkgren

juan-mata-manchester-united
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Manchester United

PSG will host Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

john-wall-washington-wizards
NBA

Wall Plays Spades, Gets Distracted During ESPN Interview

Wall appeared on ESPN's program 'Monday Tailgate' as he discussed his Dallas Cowboys fandom.

Oct 9, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Michael Brosseau (43) celebrates with designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of game five of the 2020 ALDS at Petco Park.
Play
Video

Should People Be Excited to Watch the Rays?

Heading into the World Series there has been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles Dodgers but less about the Tampa Bay Rays. Market and star power have something to do with that but are the Rays actually a fun team to watch? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg and SI's Emma ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
PSG-Manchester-United-Super-League
Play
Soccer

What to Make of Yet Another European Super League Proposal

European super league proposals are nothing now, so what should we make of the latest one, and how does this particular plan differ from its predecessors?