How to Watch Ajax vs. Liverpool

Ajax vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, Start Time

Ajax and Liverpool kick off their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaigns with a group stage match on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Atalanta and Midtjylland join Ajax and Liverpool in Group D of the Champions League field. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access

Liverpool is coming off a round-of-16 exit in the 2019-20 Champions League, while Ajax failed to advance past the group stage. 

The Reds last won a Champions League title in the 2018-19 competition and are tied for third in trophies won with six. Ajax has won four Champions League titles, with its last victory coming in 1995. 

Wednesday will mark the first time Ajax and Liverpool will meet in competition since 1966, when the two sides met in the last 16 of the European Cup. Ajax advanced on aggregate from the two legs, 7-3.

Liverpool will be without its top leader and authoritative center back Virgil van Dijk, who injured ligaments in his knee during the club's Premier League draw with Everton on Oct. 17. The 29-year-old is expected to miss several months following surgery. Additionally, Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara and defender Joel Matip are reportedly unlikely to play against Ajax after they missed training on Tuesday. 

While some UEFA Champions League venues will permit a limited crowd capacity, Ajax will host Liverpool without fans on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

