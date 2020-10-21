Barcelona extends Pique, De Jong, Ter Stegen, Lenglet's contracts - Sports Illustrated
Barcelona Extends Contracts for Pique, Ter Stegen, De Jong, Lenglet

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona extended the contracts of captain Gerard Piqué, goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Clément Lenglet, the club said on Tuesday.

Barcelona said the agreements for the extensions came after “weeks of negotiations” and included a “temporary salary adjustment” because of the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old Piqué now has a contract until June 2024, with a buyout clause of 500 million euros ($587 million). Barcelona said the extension is conditioned on the defender playing a certain number of games beginning next season. The club did not elaborate on the number of games.

Ter Stegen had his contract extended until June 2025, while Lenglet and De Jong will remain with the club until June 2026.

Ter Stegen also has a buyout clause of 500 million euros, while De Jong’s clause is set at 400 million euros ($470 million) and Lenglet’s at 300 million euros ($352 million).

