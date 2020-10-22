How to Watch Tottenham vs. LASK

Tottenham vs LASK stream: Watch Europa League online, TV, lineups - Sports Illustrated
Tottenham vs. LASK: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Lineups

After surviving the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa League, Tottenham kicks off its quest to win the secondary European trophy by opening group play vs. Austrian foe LASK at its home stadium in London on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho's side won three one-off qualifying matches to reach the group phase, having tougher-than-expected times against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Shkendija before routing Maccabi Haifa in the final hurdle.

Joining Tottenham and LASK in their group are Antwerp and Ludogorets, and it's a foursome that Spurs should be expected to comfortably navigate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access

Lineups:

Tottenham XI: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies (C), Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Lamela, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius.

LASK XI: Schlager; Andrade, Wiesinger, Trauner; Ranftl, Holland, Michorl, Renner; Gruber, Raguz, Balic.

Tottenham enters the match in a rich run of attacking form, with Spurs combining to score 16 goals in its last three matches in all competitions, which includes a 6-1 pasting of Manchester United. It blew a 3-0 lead to West Ham in its last match, though, settling for a 3-3 draw, and it'll be hoping to rectify the issues that resulted in those two points slipping away.

Harry Kane has proven to be as effective of a provider as he is a scorer, while Son Heung-min has begun the season on fire, with seven goals in five Premier League matches.

The West Ham match also marked the return of Gareth Bale in a Spurs uniform, after the Wales star secured his exit from Real Madrid, where he'd been frozen out under manager Zinedine Zidane. He gets his first start under Mourinho on Thursday.

LASK, meanwhile, has endured some mixed results at the start of the Austrian Bundesliga season, going 2-1-1 and scoring just five goals in its four games.

