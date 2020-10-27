Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid stream: Watch online, TV - Sports Illustrated
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV

Author:
Publish date:

Real Madrid will look to bounce back in its second Champions League match on Tuesday as the club faces Borussia Monchengladbach.  The Spanish power dropped its Champions League opener last week in a shocking loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Monchengladbach fought Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw to take a point from its opening match.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA, UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Real Madrid currently sits last in Group B through one match following its loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, but perhaps Luka Modric & Co. have found some confidence in La Liga over the last week. Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in El Clasico on Oct. 24, with goals from Modric, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde fueling the victory. 

Real Madrid faces a slightly uphill climb as it looks to reclaim Champions League glory and add to its all-time record of 13 titles. The road doesn't exactly get easier after falling to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk team at home in what should have been the easiest match (at least on paper) for Zinedine Zidane's side in the group stage. 

Monchengladbach enters on the heels of its draw vs. Inter and a win over Mainz in the Bundesliga. The Foals have eight points from five league games and are led by German international midfielder Jonas Hofmann and 23-year-old forwards Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo.

The match is part of a difficult stretch for Monchengladbach, which faces RB Leipzig in the league this weekend, followed by another Champions League bout vs. Shakhtar and a league battle for Bayer Leverkusen prior to the November international break.

