Ronaldo Ruled Out for UCL Showdown vs. Messi's Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo out for Juventus vs Barcelona, Messi in UCL - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out for Juventus vs. Barcelona in Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi Champions League showdown will have to wait.

Ronaldo has reportedly been ruled out for Juventus's group stage clash vs. Barcelona on Wednesday, as he has not yet tested negative for the coronavirus. Ronaldo tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on Oct. 13, and he has been in isolation in Turin upon returning to Italy. All subsequent updates have described Ronaldo as asymptomatic.

Nevertheless, until he tests negative, he can't train or play, so the development is not all that surprising, even if it may come as a disappointment to both partisan and neutral fans. Ever since the group draw that pitted Juventus and Barcelona against one another, there has been plenty of anticipation of Ronaldo and Messi sharing the field again. They haven't since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, and the two generational superstars haven't faced off on the Champions League stage since the 2010-11 semifinals.

They still have an opportunity to later in the group stage, with Barcelona due to host Juventus on Dec. 8.

Ronaldo has already missed two Serie A matches, a pair of 1-1 draws against Crotone and Hellas Verona, with the dropped points putting the club four points off the pace set by AC Milan through five games. He also missed the club's Champions League-opening win over Dynamo Kiev, a 2-0 victory in which Alvaro Morata scored twice.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) watches after connects for a solo homerun in the 6th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Thought He Would Be With Red Sox 'For Life'

In a sit-down interview with David Ortiz, Mookie Betts said he never thought he would spend the next 12 years in a Dodgers uniform.

chris-godwin-tampa-bay-buccaneers
NFL

NFL Rumors: Godwin Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out Week 8

Godwin reportedly fractured his left index finger in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

new-york-giants-in-pro-football-hall-of-fame-complete-list
New York Giants

New York Giants in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Complete History

Here is a complete history of the Giants who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Learn about the greatest players, coaches, executives and owners in team history—the best of Big Blue from the 1920s to the present.

Josep-Bartomeu-Out-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

Barcelona President, Board Resign With Immediate Effect

Josep Bartomeu had come under fire for the club's recent underachievement and the Lionel Messi transfer saga.

cristiano-ronaldo-juventus-ac-milan
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Ruled Out for UCL Showdown vs. Messi's Barcelona

Ronaldo has still not received a negative coronavirus test, keeping him out of action for Juventus.

trevor lawrence
Play
College Football

Trevor Lawrence Open to Returning to Clemson Next Year

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," the likely No. 1 pick said. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Split image of AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy and Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan
Play
Extra Mustard

Last-Minute Sports Halloween Costume Ideas for 2020

Struggling to come up with a Halloween costume idea? We’re here to help.

budda-baker-dk-metcalf
Extra Mustard

Watch: Baker Shocked by Metcalf Tackle: 'How'd He Catch My A--?'

Metcalf reached 22.6 miles per hour as he chased down Baker and prevented a Cardinals touchdown on Sunday night.