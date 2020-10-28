How to Watch Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus vs Barcelona live stream: Watch UCL online, TV, time - Sports Illustrated
Juventus vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Two of soccer's titans will meet in Turin as Juventus, which is looking to mark its 200th Champions League match with a 100th victory, will host Barcelona on Wednesday for the second round of Group G games.

Fans will miss a showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since the Juve star has not yet tested negative for COVID-19. Ronaldo first tested positive earlier this month while on international duty with Portugal on Oct. 13, and he has been in isolation in Turin upon returning to Italy.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The game will be Andrea Pirlo's first at home as Juve's coach and will likely remind him of his last run-in with the Blaugrana. In his final appearance with the Bianconeri, his club fell to Barca, 3-1, in the 2015 Champions League final in Berlin.

Juve is coming off a 1–1 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. Substitute Dejan Kulusevski rescued a point for the home team with his lone goal in the 78th minute. 

Barcelona, however, lost to Real Madrid, 3–1, in last weekend's El Clasico that shed more light on their woes. Manager Ronald Koeman relied on several young players for the rivalry match, including 17-year-old Ansu Fati who scored the team's only goal. Los Blancos looked lost in the defeat and could use a boost by beating Juve.

The two sides have faced each other 11 times in UEFA competitions. Barcelona has a slight lead in the rivalry with four wins compared to Juve's three, along with three draws. Most recently the teams were paired in the 2017-18 group stage with Messi scoring twice in Barcelona's 3-0 victory in Spain before a goalless draw in Turin.

