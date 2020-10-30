Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Negative for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for COVID-19 and no longer has to isolate at home, Juventus announced on Friday.

The news of Ronaldo's recovery comes two days after he missed Juve's 2–0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. Fans missed out on what would have been Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's first meeting on the UCL stage since 2011.

Ronaldo first tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13 while on international duty with Portugal. The Portuguese Federation announced at the time that he was "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation." He returned to Turin two days later to finish his isolation period at home.

All of the 35-year-old star's subsequent tests described him as asymptomatic, but he could not train or play until he returned a negative test.

Ronaldo has missed two Serie A matches, a pair of 1-1 draws against Crotone and Hellas Verona, and two Champions League games, including Juve's opening win over Dynamo Kiev.

The Italian side will face Spezia in a Serie A match on Sunday before playing Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday.