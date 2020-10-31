Alavés vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Barcelona is looking to build on its victory over Juventus and continue to celebrate this week as the club takes on Deportivo Alavés on Saturday.

Josep Bartomeu resigned as the President of Barcelona on the eve of the club's Champions League group stage match vs. Juventus. This news came after 20,000 of the club's members signed a petition to enact a vote of no confidence on the president and the board.

The next day, the Blaugranes swept Juventus 2-0.

While things seem to be going well for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, it's been more turbulent in La Liga. Barcelona sits at No. 12, with seven points out of a possible 15. Their last La Liga match was a humiliating 3-1 loss against No. 2 Real Madrid where the VAR had a significant role.

Deportivo Alavés sits level on points with Barcelona. Alavés has lost four out of their seven games so far in La Liga but will host Barça. Alavés is coming off of a 2-0 win against Real Valladolid with Tomas Pina and Borja Sainz leading the way.

Alavés will be without Pere Pons due to a muscle injury, and Tomas Tavares, Rodrigo Ely, and Victor Laguardia will go through last-minute fitness tests to see if they are fit to face Barcelona.

For Barcelona, Gerard Pique is fresh off of his suspension that he picked up against Ferencvaros, which sidelined him against Juventus. He's expected to start on Saturday with Clement Lenglet partnering with him in the backline. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are expected to start with Griezmann potentially taking the false-nine position and Messi being behind him. Then, there's Ansu Fati, who has tallied four goals in the span of five games.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream the match via beIN SPORTS USA, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A.