Christian Pulisic Suffers Warmup Injury

U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic suffered an injury in warmups ahead of Chelsea's match against Burnley on Saturday.

"There's a late change to our starting team. Timo Werner replaces Christian Pulisic and young goalkeeper Karlo Ziger is on the bench," the Blues announced on social media.

No additional details are known about his injury.

Chelsea will certainly miss Pulisic on Saturday after he scored a perfect hat trick in the Blues' 4–2 victory over Burnley last year.

The 22-year-old recently returned from a hamstring injury and didn't start for Chelsea's Champions League match against Krasnodar on Wednesday. However, Pulisic came off the bench to draw a penalty and score the final goal of a 4–0 rout of Krasnodar. It marked his first goal of the season and tied DaMarcus Beasley's record for an American in the Champions League with his fourth career goal in the competition with his 90th-minute finish.

Pulisic will likely hope to return to the field with USMNT for a camp starting on Nov. 9. The camp will include a Nov. 12 friendly against Wales at Liberty Stadium in Swansea without fans in attendance.