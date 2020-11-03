SI.com
SOCCER
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSDUGOUT
Search

Atalanta vs. Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The top two teams in Group D meet on Tuesday as Atalanta meets six-time Champions League winner, Liverpool, in Bergamo, Italy. The Serie A side is looking to build on its miraculous first Champions League appearance, which saw the club advance to the quarterfinals

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Atalanta comes into Tuesday's match with a series of mixed recent results. It won its most recent match, a 2-1 league contest over Crotone, however, in its last five contests Atalanta is just 2-2-1. It has lost only five of their last 25 European games (12 wins and eight draws) and sits two points behind Liverpool in the group after routing Midtjylland and coming back from 2-0 down to draw Ajax.

Liverpool enters Tuesday having won each of its last four contests, conceding just two total goals in wins over Ajax, Sheffield United, Midtjylland and West Ham United. The club's defense is a major question mark, though, after Virgil van Dijk was injured, and his replacement, Fabinho, was as well.

The Reds, who top the Premier League in their quest to defend their first top-flight domestic title in 30 years, also will feel confident on Tuesday having won their last three away fixtures in Champions League action. 

They will look to continue on a historically hot start to Champions League play, having failed to progress to the last 16 just three times. 

YOU MAY LIKE

fantasy-football-stock-watch-james-white
Play
Video

James White, John Brown Safe to Drop From Fantasy Football Rosters

Week 8 was another disastrous outing for the Patriots Offense which is brutal news for anyone with James White on their fantasy football team. Meanwhile Bills receiver John Brown hasn’t found the end zone since Week 2. Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analyst Frank Taddeo ...read more

  • 4 minutes ago

Fantasy Fotball

john-elway-broncos-covid-19
NFL

Report: Broncos' John Elway, Joe Ellis Test Positive for COVID-19

Elway and Ellis reportedly are "confident the transmissions originated from outside the building."

karl-anthony-towns-mother-passes-away
NBA

KAT Opens Up About His Mother's Death

Karl-Anthony Towns's mother, Jackie, died in April from COVID-19 complications.

Jonathan Gresham

Sergio-Ramos-Luka-Modric-Real-Madrid-Clasico
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan

Real Madrid and Inter Milan will meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

bayern-munich-champions-league
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Salzburg and Bayern Munich will meet in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Raheem-Sterling-Man-City-Injury
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Olympiakos

How to watch as Manchester City and Olympiakos meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.