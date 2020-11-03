The top two teams in Group D meet on Tuesday as Atalanta meets six-time Champions League winner, Liverpool, in Bergamo, Italy. The Serie A side is looking to build on its miraculous first Champions League appearance, which saw the club advance to the quarterfinals

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Atalanta comes into Tuesday's match with a series of mixed recent results. It won its most recent match, a 2-1 league contest over Crotone, however, in its last five contests Atalanta is just 2-2-1. It has lost only five of their last 25 European games (12 wins and eight draws) and sits two points behind Liverpool in the group after routing Midtjylland and coming back from 2-0 down to draw Ajax.

Liverpool enters Tuesday having won each of its last four contests, conceding just two total goals in wins over Ajax, Sheffield United, Midtjylland and West Ham United. The club's defense is a major question mark, though, after Virgil van Dijk was injured, and his replacement, Fabinho, was as well.

The Reds, who top the Premier League in their quest to defend their first top-flight domestic title in 30 years, also will feel confident on Tuesday having won their last three away fixtures in Champions League action.

They will look to continue on a historically hot start to Champions League play, having failed to progress to the last 16 just three times.