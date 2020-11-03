SI.com
Wales Manager Ryan Giggs Arrested After Alleged Assault

CARDIFF, Wales — The Football Association of Wales has canceled a news conference for Tuesday after saying it was “aware of an alleged incident” involving coach Ryan Giggs.

British newspaper The Sun reported that Giggs was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday after a “disturbance” and was later released on bail.

The Welsh football association issued a statement late Monday to Britain’s Press Association saying it was aware of the reports but would not be commenting further.

Giggs, a former Manchester United midfielder who has coached Wales since January 2018, was scheduled to attend the news conference to announce the Welsh squad for a friendly against the United States on Nov. 12 as well as Nations League group games against Ireland and Finland.

The Greater Manchester Police did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking details.

