Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will meet in their third match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Camp Nou on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Through two games, Barcelona stands atop the Group G standings with six points, followed by Juventus (3), Dynamo Kiev (1) and Ferencvaros (1). Juventus and Ferencvaros meet in the competition on Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

Barcelona has won its first two group stage matches to begin its Champions League campaign, defeating Ferencvaros, 5-1, and Juventus, 2-0. Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé lead the club with two goals apiece, while Pedri, Ansu Fati and have each added one.

Dynamo Kiev has yet to record a victory in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage, suffering a loss to Juventus, 2-0, and drawing with Ferencvaros, 2-2. Viktor Tsyhankov and Carlos de Pena have scored a goal apiece through their first two matches.

Wednesday's match marks the 11th time Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will meet in European competition. Barcelona holds the all-time edge, 6-1-3.

Barcelona holds five Champions League titles, with its most recent coming after a 3-1 defeat of Juventus in 2015. Dynamo Kiev has reached the tournament semi-final three times (1977, 1987, 1999) but has yet to appear in a final.

The UCL group stage match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will be held without fans in Barcelona, Spain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.