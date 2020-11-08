How to Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester City will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a meeting of the Premier League's two most dominant teams in recent years.

Liverpool (5-1-1) enters the weekend with 16 points, provisionally bumped out of first place after Southampton's win on Friday, while Manchester City (3-2-1) sits in 10th with 11 points. The Reds are the reigning Premier League champions while Manchester City won the previous two titles.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on Peacock.

The Citizens are coming off a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United and a 3-0 defeat of Olympiakos in the Champions League group stage. Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden lead the team with two goals each in the Premier League season, while Kevin De Bruyne has added a goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, Liverpool most recently defeated West Ham, 2-1, in Premier League play and Atalanta, 5-0, in their Champions League campaign. Mohamed Salah has starred for the Reds, recording seven goals—including three converted penalty kicks—through seven Premier League starts. Sadio Mané follows with four goals and one assist and Diogo Jota has added three goals.

Manchester City finished second to Liverpool in the Premier League standings last season, trailing by 18 points.

Liverpool stands tied with Leicester for the second-most goals scored among Premier League teams this season with 17, trailing Tottenham (18). The Reds own the edge in their all-time record against Manchester City, 105-53-57, but the Citizens won the teams' last meeting, 4-0, in July.

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be held without fans in Manchester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.