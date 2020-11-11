How to Watch Netherlands vs. Spain

SI.com
Netherlands vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch Friendly Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The Netherlands and Spain will meet in a friendly at Johan Cruyfff Arena on Wednesday.

The two sides last met in an international friendly on March 31, 2015, a 2-0 Netherlands victory. The Netherlands national team holds the edge in the all-time record in matches between the two European powers at 6-4-1.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or ESPN+

The Netherlands last played on Oct. 14, drawing Italy 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League. The team's last friendly was a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Oct. 7.

Spain last took the field in a 1-0 Nations League loss to Ukraine on Oct. 13. Previously, the team finished 0-0 in an international friendly against Portugal on Oct. 7.

Wednesday friendly between the two sides in Amsterdam will take place without fans in attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both will be missing some key pieces, with Ansu Fati out for Spain after tearing his meniscus, while Virgil van Dijk remains out for the Netherlands after suffering a long-term knee ligament injury. Each team will resume its Nations League campaigns following the friendly, with Spain playing Switzerland on Nov. 14 and the Netherlands facing Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 15. 

The friendly is a rematch of the 2010 World Cup final, in which Spain prevailed 1–0 in extra time thanks to Andres Iniesta's decisive strike. The teams also met at the 2014 World Cup in the group stage, with the Netherlands exacting a measure of revenge in the form of a 5-1 thrashing. Robin van Persie scored his famous "Flying Dutchman" goal in the match. 

