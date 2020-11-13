SI.com
Mohamed Salah Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Egypt soccer federation announced on Friday, adding to Liverpool's personnel woes.

Salah, who is on international duty to help Egypt qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, is said to be asymptomatic but is out for the Pharaohs' match vs. Togo on Saturday and beyond. He'll be subject to follow-up tests and self-isolation. No other players on Egypt's team tested positive, the federation said. Salah had recently attended his brother's wedding in Cairo, though there's no definitive word that that's where he contracted the virus.

The setback is the latest one for Liverpool, which had already lost English defender Joe Gomez to a long-term knee injury this week. That followed injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Even Scottish fullback Andy Robertson said his hamstring "seized up" during his side's thrilling triumph over Serbia in penalties to qualify for next summer's European Championship.

Salah joins a long line of star players to test positive for COVID-19, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba among many others.

