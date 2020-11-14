How to Watch Portugal vs. France

SI.com
Portugal vs. France Live Stream: How to Watch Nations League, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning Nations League champion Portugal will host world champion France for a group stage match on Saturday, Nov. 14. 

Portugal and France enter the match tied with 10 points each atop the Group C standings. France holds the all-time head-to-head record against Portugal, 18-2-6.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or ESPN+

Saturday marks the second time Portugal and France will meet in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League competition. The teams recorded a 0-0 tie in their match on Oct. 11, marking the lone draw for either side in the group stage.

Portugal enters Saturday with a 3-1-0 record in the Nations League group stage. Diogo Jota (3) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2) have led the way for Portugal offensively as the team ranks third in Nations League goals scored (9) thus far.

France holds an identical 3-1-0 group stage record, most recently defeating Croatia 2-1 in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé lead the team with two goals apiece. Olivier Giroud has added a goal and converted penalty. 

Mbappé will miss the match as he continues to recover from an issue with his thigh. 

Saturday's game is also a rematch of the 2016 European Championship final, which saw Portugal defeat France 1-0 in extra time. France has not recorded a win over Portugal since Sept. 4, 2015.

