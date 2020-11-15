SI.com
SOCCER
Belgium vs. England Live Stream: How to Watch Nations League, TV Channel, Start Time

Belgium will host England for a Nations League group stage match on Sunday, Nov. 15. 

Entering Sunday, Belgium (3-0-1) stands atop the Group B standings with nine points while England (2-1-1) remains in third with seven points. England holds a 16-4-4 all-time head-to-head record against Belgium.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or ESPN+.

Sunday's match marks the second time Belgium and England will meet in the 2020-21 Nations League group stage. England recorded a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the teams' prior group stage match on Oct. 11. Denmark (2-1-1) and Iceland (0-0-4) round out the field.

Previously, Belgium defeated England twice during the 2018 World Cup, including a 2-0 victory to secure a third-place finish.

Belgium is ranked second in the Nations League field in total goals scored with 10, trailing Norway (11). Romelu Lukaku has starred for Belgium with three goals, including two converted penalty kicks, through three matches played. Dries Mertens follows with two goals and two assists in his two Nations League games played.

Meanwhile, England has struggled to score through the group stage, registering just three goals, but the team has remained competitive by allowing just two goals through five matches. Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have recorded a goal apiece in the team's efforts.

The Nations League group stage match will be held without fans at King Power Stadion At Den Dreef in Leuven, Belgium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

