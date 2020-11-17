How to Watch Japan vs. Mexico

SI.com
SOCCER
Japan vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch Friendly Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Mexico wraps up its November international window with a second friendly against a traditional Asian power, facing Japan in Austria on Tuesday.

Mexico enters on the heels of a 3-2 win over South Korea, with Raul Jimenez, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Salcedo scoring the goals for El Tri.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Mexico won't be entirely at full strength for the match, with Hector Herrera returning to Atletico Madrid ahead of its big showdown vs. Barcelona with a hamstring injury. 

"It was determined that he should return to his club to continue his rehabilitation," the Mexican federation wrote in a statement. 

Center back Cesar Montes is also out hurt, already having returned to Monterrey, while Jesus "Tecatito" Corona is also unlikely to feature vs. Japan, with the Porto winger picking up a minor injury vs. South Korea.

"As I said previously, we won't take risks with any footballer, and [Corona] is in that group of players," manager Tata Martino said in his prematch remarks.

Martino is expecting a tough test from Japan, with the Samurai Blue's squad being made up entirely of players whose clubs are based in Europe.

"I think we are facing a very dynamic team, with very good individual technique, very tidy in playing out from the back and with individual talents, especially from midfield up, that are very unbalancing," he said. 

Mexico is 19-1-1 under Martino, with the only loss coming in a 4-0 friendly defeat to Argentina last year. Japan is unbeaten in three games since resuming international play for the first time in 10 months in October, playing Cameroon to a scoreless draw and edging Ivory Coast and Panama by matching 1-0 scores.

