How to Watch Spain vs. Germany

Two European giants go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League as Spain hosts Germany in the final game of group play.

Germany leads their group by a point, needing just a draw to secure a place in the final four next October. France is the only nation to have clinched its place in the final four thus far after defeating defending champion Portugal to ensure there will be a new Nations League champion next year.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via ESPN+.

Spain and Germany played to a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in the group, with Jose Gaya's goal at the death ensuring they shared the points. That could prove to be vital, with Spain now able to overtake the Germans with a win at home, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

Timo Werner, who scored Germany's goal in the last match vs. Spain, is in a tie for the second-most goals in the competition with four, trailing Norway's Erling Haaland by a pair. Spain's attack has been more spread out, with defender Sergio Ramos the team's leading scorer in the competition with two goals.

Spain, the 2010 World Cup winner, and Germany, the 2014 World Cup winner, both have their eyes on bigger prizes, with next summer's Euros and World Cup qualifying on the horizon, but progression to the Nations League final four could serve as a momentum builder for the significant matches on the way.