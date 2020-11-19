SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NWSL's Angel City to Play at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium

Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel City FC, the new Los Angeles entry in the National Women’s Soccer League, will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium starting in spring 2022.

The club will share the stadium south of downtown Los Angeles with Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer.

Angel City also announced Thursday that Heineken USA will be a major sponsor. The team and brewer will allocate 10% of sponsorship funds in direct support of the LGBTQ community in the Los Angeles area.

Angel City is owned by a mix of celebrities, including actors Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, and retired soccer stars, including Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson
Play
NBA

Report: Warriors Star Klay Thompson Tears Achilles in Workout

Thompson was looking to return this season after missing all of last year with an ACL injury.

the-undertaker
Play
Extra Mustard

The Undertaker Explains His Regret About WrestleMania Streak Ending

The Undertaker talks end of the streak, throwing Mick Foley off cage and more

concacaf-banc-of-california.jpg
Play
Soccer

Angel City FC to Play at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium

The NWSL expansion team will begin play in 2022.

wrigley-field-historic-landmark
MLB

Report: Wrigley Field Designated as Historic Landmark

The Ricketts family should earn "millions in tax credits," from the designation, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

tiger-woods-pga-championship
Golf

ESPN's The Undefeated To Present 'America's Son' Documentary on Tiger Woods

The documentary will examine his racial identity and the meaning of his golf success in America.

freddie-freeman
Play
MLB

What Was Baseball in 2020? Appropriately Weird

Farewell to the pinch-hitter and hello to ... a historic amount of hit batters?

Ja Raffe
Play
NBA

Memphis Zoo Names Giraffe After Ja Morant

The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that its newest giraffe would be named "Ja Raffe" in honor of the Grizzlies guard.

College footballs sit on ground
More Sports

HS Coach Suffers Heart Attack During Halftime, Finishes Game

High school football coach Daryl Hayes didn't head to the hospital until the end of his team's 53–0 loss.