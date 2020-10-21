When Los Angeles's NWSL expansion franchise was unveiled in July, it turns out its grand announcement was just the beginning of something even more grand.

The 2022 expansion team will officially be known as Angel City FC and has lifted the lid on dozens of new investors in addition to revealing its team name. The likes of Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Candace Parker, Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban, Cobi Jones and James Corden have joined an already star-studded cast in the boardroom, adding even more clout and money behind the project.

"We need everyone to invest in women’s sports and Ilana and I are proud to stand with the Angel City FC ownership group and help make new history in Southern California sports," King said. "Angel City's mission to make an impact on and off the field, and to provide an opportunity to some of the best professional female athletes in the world to play on a stage as powerful as Los Angeles, sends a strong message to young girls in the community and beyond.”

The original group of owners included titans of business, sports and entertainment such as Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Lauren Holiday, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, Kara Nortman, Julie Uhrman and Alexis Ohanian. It also included Williams and Ohanian's 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

"On behalf of the NWSL and our member clubs, we are thrilled to officially welcome Angel City Football Club, and this exciting and committed ownership group, to the league," NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said. "The soccer community in Southern California is filled with passionate fans of the game and I can't wait to see them rally around their own team and help us continue to grow the NWSL."

Angel City FC is poised to become the league's 11th team, following the 2021 arrival of Racing Louisville FC. Sacramento is also reportedly in discussions with the league about joining its expansion picture. Louisville expansion draft will be held on Nov. 12.

“As a club, we feel this will be a major step forward in the recruitment process," Louisville coach Christy Holly said. "Over the last two months, we’ve taken a detailed approach to our analysis of rosters within the NWSL. With a clear understanding of the type of players our club would like to represent us and the city of Louisville, we are intrigued to learn which players will be available for us to select.”