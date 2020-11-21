How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona

La Liga is back in action this weekend with two title contenders (and two of the oldest clubs in Spain) facing off.

Barcelona, who is in eighth place with 11 points, will travel to Atletico Madrid, who is third with 17 points. In the last 60 fixtures played between the two La Liga powerhouses, Barcelona has won 30 matches as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 15 victories.

In their last meeting this past July, the match ended in a draw.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a seven-day free trial.

Atletico is currently the only undefeated team in the league, and if they win on Saturday, the club could find themselves in first place. They've only conceded two goals in seven games, showcasing a sharp defense. Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira and Geoffrey Kondogbia have helped maintain ball possession in the middle.

However, Luis Suarez will miss the match against his former club after testing positive for COVID-19.

Barca has had a slower start to the season, and Atletico will likely be their hardest competition yet. Given that Atletico will most likely play their fullbacks high, speed will need to come from Barca's defense.

Despite inconsistencies this season, Barcelona silenced their critics with a commanding 5–2 victory against Real Betis in their previous game.

Key injuries

Atletico Madrid: Yannick Carrasco, Hector Herrera, Lucas Torreira, Vitolo, Sime Vrsaljko, Luis Suarez, Diego Costa

Barcelona: Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo