How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City

The rivalry between managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will resume when Tottenham hosts Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

In 23 meetings, Guardiola has beaten Mourinho 10 times in all competitions—making him the winningest manager against the Portuguese boss.

The match comes just days after Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension to stay with City through the end of the 2022-23 season. He is in his fifth season with the English club, which sits in 10th place in the Premier League. City is coming off a 1–1 draw against Liverpool before the international break.

Many speculated if Guardiola's extension meant Lionel Messi could possibly join City next year. Messi was first linked to the club after he put in a transfer request at Barcelona this offseason. The 33-year-old chose to stay with Barca, and Guardiola said he wants Messi to finish his career there.

Tottenham is in its first full season under Mourinho. After losing their season opener to Everton, the Spurs have dominated the league with five wins and two draws to be in second.

The club is only one point behind leaders Leicester City thanks to Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min's strong early season form. Son has tallied eight goals and two assists, while Kane has seven goals and eight assists. Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal in the Spurs' last outing—a 1–0 win over West Brom on Nov. 8.