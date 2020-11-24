How to Watch Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona

Barcelona will attempt to secure its place in the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday, when it takes on Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine in a Group G encounter.

While Barcelona has uncharacteristically struggled in La Liga, it remains perfect in Champions League play thus far, going 3-0-0 to claim a maximum of nine points and outscoring opponents 9-2.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA, UniMàs

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The two sides met prior to the FIFA international window earlier this month, with Barcelona defeating Dynamo Kiev 2-1 on Nov. 4. That win put Barcelona on the cusp of clinching its place in the round of 16, with the Blaugrana eight points clear of third place with only nine more points up for grabs.

As a result of its position, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is taking the opportunity to rest Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong. He'll also be without injured defenders Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto and will field more of a second-choice squad at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kiev.

Dynamo Kiev has struggled thus far in Champions League competition. The club currently sits third in Group G, with one draw and two losses in its first three Champions League matches.

If Dynamo Kiev loses to Barcelona and Juventus defeats Ferencvaros, then the group's two entrants into the knockout stage would be decided already with two matches to spare.