How to Watch Juventus vs. Ferencváros

Juventus will look for its first home win in the Champions League this season when the club hosts Ferencváros on Tuesday.

The Italian champions are looking to hold onto the second spot in Group G behind Barcelona, which has won all three of its games. Juve has six points, earning three of those in their last outing when Alvaro Morata scored twice in a 4–1 victory over Ferencváros.

The win gave Juve a five-point lead in the standings, while Ferencváros have only one point from their three matches to level with Dynamo Kyiv.

Ferencváros and Juventus had never met in UEFA competition prior to Matchday 3.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Juve has benefited from away wins this season and is still seeking its first home Group G points. The club fell to Barcelona, 2-0, in its lone home game on Matchday 2.

Ferencváros will be looking for a miracle to beat Juve and move up from the bottom of the group. The Hungarian side opened Group G with a 5–1 loss to Barcelona and then drew 2–2 at home to Dynamo.

Sergei Rebrov's team is the first Hungarian club to compete in the group phase since Debrecen over a decade ago. They remain unbeaten this season in their league in Hungary but have struggled in UEFA competitions. A win in Turin would be their biggest victory of the season.