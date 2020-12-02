SI.com
Manchester United vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Manchester United looks to lock up a spot in the Champions League knockout phase with a victory over PSG on Wednesday. The English club knocked off PSG 2-1 in Paris in the first contest of the group stage behind a late goal from Marcus Rashford. 

PSG comes into Wednesday's match three points behind Manchester United in the group standings, but will be looking to build some positive momentum as the next stage nears. 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access

PSG made its first Champions League final in 2019-20, but fell 1-0 to Bayern Munich. It has reached the knockout stage of its last eight Champions League appearances, but last year's final appearance marked the first time getting past the round of 16 in four tries. 

Despite last year's success, PSG comes into Wednesday's match in mixed form of late, having drawn Bordeaux in its most recent game. Prior to Saturday's draw in the league, PSG was 2-2-0 in its last four contests across all competitions–including an important 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in Champions League.

On the other hand, Manchester United has won its last four matches coming into Wednesday's game, with Bruno Fernandes scoring at least one goal in each of the four victories. 

United is making its 23rd Champions League appearance, more than any other English side, but it did not compete in Champions League action last season. 

The three-time European champions most recently appeared in the competition in 2018-19, when it fell to Barcelona in the quarterfinals. 

