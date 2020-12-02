How to Watch Sevilla vs. Chelsea

Chelsea and Sevilla will compete for the top spot in Champions League Group E at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

Both clubs have already qualified for the last 16 with two games to go, and the winner could secure favorable seeding for the Dec. 14 draw.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Chelsea is coming off a goalless draw against Tottenham in a London Derby last weekend. USMNT star Christian Pulisic returned from injury as a second-half substitute while the Blues struggled to breakthrough. Chelsea remains in third place in the Premier League table but has soared in the Champions League.

The Blues have won three consecutive matches in the competition since drawing 0-0 against Sevilla on Matchday 1. The club last won four in a row in 2012, the same year it lifted the trophy after a fairytale win over Bayern Munich in the final. Chelsea hasn't finished top of a group since 2015-16 and will face still competition from Sevilla to repeat the feat.

Sevilla last topped a UCL group 11 years ago and have also enjoyed three straight wins since their opening matchday draw at Stamford Bridge. In La Liga, Sevilla most recently topped Huesca, 1–0, to reach fifth in the league table.

Wednesday's match could give both Frank Lampard and Julen Lopetegui a chance to rotate their squads. Some players could use a chance to rest during their draining schedule, while others are in need of any minutes.