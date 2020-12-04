SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Nice Fires Manager Patrick Vieira After Europa League Ouster

Author:
Publish date:

NICE, France (AP) — French soccer great Patrick Vieira was fired as coach of Nice on Friday after his team was eliminated from the Europa League.

Nice said in a statement that Vieira was “no longer head coach … effective immediately.” The decision followed Nice’s 3-2 loss Thursday at home to Bayer Leverkusen — a fourth defeat in five games in its Europa League group.

The club, owned by the Ineos chemicals group of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is also 11th in the 20-team French league.

“Patrick Vieira put all his heart and professionalism into his service for OGC Nice over the last two and a half years of their collaboration,” the club said.

Vieira joined Nice in 2018 after years working for Manchester City, including as coach of its American affiliate New York City.

The former France captain was a World Cup and European Championship winner in more than 100 games for the national team.

Nice appointed Adrien Ursea, who was an assistant to Vieira, as its new coach.

YOU MAY LIKE

SI_FANTASY_V-W13-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano

SI_FANTASY_W13_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_W13_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Patrick-Vieira-Nice-Fired
Play
Soccer

Nice Fires Manager Patrick Vieira

The former NYCFC coach is available for hire again after being let go by his French club.

Split image of Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka
Play
Extra Mustard

Kawhi’s Free Agency Pitch to Serge Ibaka: ‘Hey, What’s Up?’

Classic Kawhi.

BYU players celebrate during a recent win
Play
College Football

Expert Picks: BYU–Coastal Carolina, A&M–Auburn, More

While a pair of undefeateds clash in South Carolina, others will be just looking to avoid an upset.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
High School

Texas HS Football Player Body Slams Ref After Ejection

The player attacked the referee after he was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

dCOVbaleka_HZ
Play
Olympics

This Yale-Educated Trucker Is Trying to Make the Olympics at 50—and Just Might

Siphiwe Baleka broke Ivy League barriers as a swimmer—then dropped the sport to drive semis. Now he's back in the pool.