Chelsea, USMNT Star Pulisic Scores First Goal of Premier League Season

Chelsea, USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Scores First Goal of Premier League Season

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In a season that's been marred by injury, Chelsea midfielder and USMNT star Christian Pulisic finally broke through in Sunday's 3-1 win over Leeds.

In the 93rd minute, Pulisic streaked down the middle of the field on a Chelsea counter attack, beating the Leeds defense to the box. He received a cross from Timo Werner and beat Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier to the far post.

Leeds took a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute on a Patrick Bamford goal, but Chelsea drew level in the 27th minute thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud. The two sides were tied, 1-1, at halftime, and Chelsea took the lead for good in the 61st minute on a score by defender Kurt Zouma.

Pulisic's goal secured the victory for Chelsea and put them alone atop the Premier League table, one point ahead of Tottenham with 22 points. The two sides fought to a 0-0 draw on Nov. 29, and will face off again on Feb. 3.

Chelsea have not lost a Premier League match since a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sept. 20, when they played the second half with just 10 man after Andreas Christensen was sent off with a red card.

Pulisic, 22, enjoyed a breakout debut season with Chelsea last year, scoring nine goals with four assists in 25 Premier League appearances. He's played in only five games so far this season while dealing with a hamstring injury. Saturday's game was his first Premier League start since Oct. 24.

Chelsea will play next on Dec. 8 in the Champions League against Krasnodar.

