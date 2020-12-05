SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dortmund, U.S. Star Gio Reyna Scores Beauty Against Frankfurt

Author:
Updated:
Original:

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund rising star Gio Reyna became the second youngest American to score two Bundesliga goals with a beauty against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. 

The attacking midfielder, who recently signed a long-term extension with Dortmund through 2025, scored the goal in the 56th minute of the match with a powerful strike at the near post to tie it at 1–1. 

Reyna, who is 18 years old, sits behind current Chelsea and former Dortmund standout Christian Pulisic as the youngest American to score twice in Bundesliga. 

Daichi Kamada scored the first goal of the match for Frankfurt in the ninth minute.

Dortmund, which is without injured star striker Erling Haaland until the new year, returns to action in the Champions League on Dec. 8 vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dortmund 1
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Reyna Scores Stunner for Dortmund

Reyna becomes the second youngest American to score two Bundesliga goals after Christian Pulisic.

Packers Robert Tonyan Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 13: Tight Ends Report - Pay Down for Robert Tonyan Value

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 13 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

tom-brady-ppp-loan
Play
Extra Mustard

Tough Times for Tom?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: TB12's PPP loan of almost $1 million, Louisiana's 35-yard safety and more.

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 13 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

SI_FANTASY_V-W13-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football expert tells you who to rely on for your critical Week 13 matchups.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Allen Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition.

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) leads the team to the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!