USMNT's Reyna Scores Stunner for Dortmund

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund rising star Gio Reyna became the second youngest American to score two Bundesliga goals with a beauty against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder, who recently signed a long-term extension with Dortmund through 2025, scored the goal in the 56th minute of the match with a powerful strike at the near post to tie it at 1–1.

Reyna, who is 18 years old, sits behind current Chelsea and former Dortmund standout Christian Pulisic as the youngest American to score twice in Bundesliga.

Daichi Kamada scored the first goal of the match for Frankfurt in the ninth minute.

Dortmund, which is without injured star striker Erling Haaland until the new year, returns to action in the Champions League on Dec. 8 vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg.