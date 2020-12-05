USMNT's McKennie Notches First Goal for Juventus

SI.com
SOCCER
USMNT's Weston McKennie Notches His First Goal for Juventus

USMNT and Juventus player Weston McKennie scored his first goal with Juventus on Saturday against Torino. 

The midfielder, who signed with Juventus on Aug. 29, scored the goal in the 77th minute of the match when he hit the ball off the top of his head into the goal to tie it at 1-1. Juventus went on to win 2–1. 

McKennie, 22, came to Juventus from FC Dallas academy and joined Juventus on a one-year loan with an option to buy from the Bundesliga club Schalke. He made history when he signed with Juventus.

On Nov. 1, McKennie made his third Serie A start and picked up his first assist for Juventus in a 4-1 victory over Spezia Calcio. 

McKennie made 26 starts in 32 appearances for Schalke. 

Juventus is second in Serie A behind AC Milan. The club returns to action Tuesday vs. Barcelona

