How to Watch Barcelona vs. Juventus

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of soccer's greatest talents, will meet again on Matchday 6 of the Champions League at Camp Nou as Barcelona hosts Juventus.

The two icons haven't faced off since Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in 2018. Although Barcelona and Juventus already played a Group G fixture in Turin, the Portuguese star missed it after contracting COVID-19. Barca came away with a 2–0 win at the match in October thanks to goals from Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Both clubs have already qualified for the last-16 stage of the competition, but the Catalan giants have a three-point lead over second-placed Juve. Barca will look to secure first place in Group G unless the Old Lady grabs it on the final matchday. Ronald Koeman's side will only give up the top spot to Juve if they lose by three goals or more.

His club has won all five of their Group G fixtures and cruised to a knockout round spot. Barca has not lost in the Champions League group stages since the 2016-17 season.

Juve secured a spot in the next round by picking up 12 points in five group matches with four wins and one loss. The Bianconeri are certainly up for the challenge to possibly dethrone their hosts after beating Dynamo Kyiv 3–0 last week. The club has reached the last-16 stage in 18 of their last 21 Champions League group-stage runs.

Messi and Ronaldo have met 35 times in total with their clubs and national teams throughout their careers. The Argentinian has slightly better records in their rivalry–16 wins to Ronaldo's ten and 22 goals to Ronaldo's 19.