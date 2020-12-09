How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Monchengladbach

SI.com
SOCCER
Real Madrid vs. Monchengladbach Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

The final spots in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be up for grabs when Real Madrid and Monchengladbach meet in last final group stage match on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Monchengladbach (eight points) sits atop the Group B table entering the match, while Real Madrid is in third behind Shakhtar Donetsk, with both on seven points but Shakhtar holding the tiebreaker due to winning both head-to-head matchups. Inter Milan is last in the group but still alive with five points. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All-Access

Real Madrid can finish anywhere from first to last in the group based on how both simultaneous group finales play out. Real can secure its spot in the knockout stage if with a win. The Spanish club can also advance with a draw if Inter defeats Shakhtar. 

Monchengladbach will advance with either a win or draw . If the German club loses, it can still secure a spot in the last 16 if Inter draws with Shakhtar. 

The Europa League knockout stage awaits as a consolation prize for the team that finishes in third place and falls just short of the Champions League knockout stage. 

Real Madrid, which holds the record for most all-time Champions League titles with 13, had an opportunity to advance to the round of 16 when they faced Shakhtar Donetsk on Dec. 1 but surprisingly fell 2-0. 

Monchengladbach will attempt to reach the Champions League knockout stage for the third time after previous appearances in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has never lost three UCL group stage matches in a single competition. 

