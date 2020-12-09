USWNT's Mewis Scores Man City's Winner in UWCL Opener

Sam Mewis had already scored in the Women's Super League and Women's FA Cup competitions in her brief time with Manchester City. Now she can add UEFA Women's Champions League to the list.

Mewis scored the game-winning goal in the first leg of Man City's round-of-32 matchup vs. Swedish champion Goteborg on Wednesday, giving the English side a 2-1 aggregate lead to take into the home leg.

Mewis, as she's done so frequently for the U.S. women's national team and North Carolina Courage, got on the end of a cross (this one from Caroline Weir) to head home the 76th-minute decisive goal.

Man City will host the second leg on Dec. 6. It's just one of the clubs looking to end Lyon's reign in the competition, with the French power having won the last five continental titles and seven since 2011.

As for Mewis, she has now scored twice in the domestic league, in the FA Cup semifinals and final and now the Champions League stage, seamlessly transitioning into a key role on her new club.

Her club and international teammate, Rose Lavelle, was unavailable Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in a league win over Everton. Manager Gareth Taylor said Lavelle would be out for a "short spell" following tests and that the use of crutches was a precaution.

“We had to be mindful of Rose’s existing problems. She’s had a few niggles and she was limited in what she could do on USA camp," Taylor said.

“It’s not ideal, but she’s resilient and she’ll bounce back.”