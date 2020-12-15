USMNT's Otasowie Makes EPL Debut, Assists in Wolves' Comeback

Another young U.S. men's national team prospect has earned a breakthrough in a top European league.

Owen Otasowie, the 19-year-old, New York–born midfielder, made his Premier League debut for Wolves on Tuesday and helped the club come back to beat Chelsea, 2–1. Otasowie technically assisted on the equalizer, with his header to Daniel Podence being followed by a patient move and fabulous finish by the Portugal international.

Otasowie, who came on as a halftime substitute, won the aerial challenge and directed the ball Podence's way before he bided his time, dodged defenders and beat Edouard Mendy with a powerful shot.

For Otasowie, who made his debut for the U.S. men's national team last month as a substitute against Wales, the appearance came nearly a year to the day of his last first-team showing. His full debut for the club came Dec. 12, 2019, against Besiktas as a substitute in the Europa League.

Wolves won on a goal deep into stoppage time from Neto, spoiling the day for the more established U.S. star taking part in the match, Christian Pulisic. The Pennsylvania native was recovered from another minor injury and got the start, and he looked up for it early, taking on defenders and drawing a team-high five fouls.

Chelsea, which missed a chance to go level with Liverpool and Tottenham at the top of the table, will return to action Monday at home vs. West Ham, while Otasowie will be hoping to see some more time in Wolves' next match, Monday at Burnley.