USMNT-Eligible Musah Scores Key Goal in Copa Del Rey

Valencia avoided an extremely early exit in the Copa del Rey, and it has, in part, U.S. men's national team-eligible midfielder Yunus Musah to thank.

Musah scored in second-half stoppage time to force extra time in Valencia's 4-2 win over fourth-tier Terrassa in their first-round matchup on Wednesday. Musah, who had come off the bench in the 86th minute, scored the equalizer five minutes later, volleying in a corner kick from the center of the box.

Goncalo Guedes punched Valencia's ticket through in the 103rd and 108th minutes, with the Portugal international scoring the decisive goals. Valencia had trailed in the match, 2-0, prior to Carlos Soler's 83rd-minute penalty kick.

For the 18-year-old Musah, the goal was the second of his career, with the other coming in sensational fashion against Getafe on Nov. 1 in La Liga.

He recently signed a long-term extension with Valencia through 2026 and maintains eligibility for the USA, England, Ghana and Italy. He started both of the USA's friendlies last month, his first involvement with the national team after representing England on the youth level. He was also named as a finalist for U.S. Soccer's young male player of the year.