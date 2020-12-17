Son Wins Puskas Award for Field-Length Dribble, Score vs. Burnley

Son Heung-min is in the form of his life, and he has a FIFA Puskas Award to go along with it.

The Tottenham forward won the award for the best goal in the world at FIFA's "The Best" ceremony on Thursday, which honored his field-length dribble and score vs. Burnley from December 2019.

Son beat a pair of Uruguayans, in Flamengo midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta and then-Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, to win the annual award. The former's goal was a flawless bicycle kick from the top of the box in an August Brazilian league match vs. Ceara, while the latter's was an audacious and inventive back-heel stomp vs. Mallorca, coincidentally on the same day of Son's goal vs. Burnley.

Son is the first South Korean to win the award, which has been given out since 2009. Players from 11 nationalities have won in 12 years, with only Brazil (Neymar, 2011; Wendell Lira, 2015) fielding multiple winners.

Son is currently in the mix for the Premier League golden boot, scoring his 11th goal of the season in Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday. He's level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin through 13 games this season and is a big part of Tottenham's run toward the top of the table.