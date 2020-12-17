Son Wins Puskas Award for Field-Length Dribble, Score vs. Burnley

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Son Heung-Min Wins FIFA Puskas Award for Goal After Field-Length Dribble

Author:
Publish date:

Son Heung-min is in the form of his life, and he has a FIFA Puskas Award to go along with it.

The Tottenham forward won the award for the best goal in the world at FIFA's "The Best" ceremony on Thursday, which honored his field-length dribble and score vs. Burnley from December 2019. 

Son beat a pair of Uruguayans, in Flamengo midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta and then-Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, to win the annual award. The former's goal was a flawless bicycle kick from the top of the box in an August Brazilian league match vs. Ceara, while the latter's was an audacious and inventive back-heel stomp vs. Mallorca, coincidentally on the same day of Son's goal vs. Burnley.

Son is the first South Korean to win the award, which has been given out since 2009. Players from 11 nationalities have won in 12 years, with only Brazil (Neymar, 2011; Wendell Lira, 2015) fielding multiple winners. 

Son is currently in the mix for the Premier League golden boot, scoring his 11th goal of the season in Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday. He's level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin through 13 games this season and is a big part of Tottenham's run toward the top of the table.

YOU MAY LIKE

justin-verlander-injury
Play
MLB

Astros' Justin Verlander Hopes to Pitch in 2021

Verlander made only one start last season and underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30.

usga-flag-logo
Golf

Report: PGA Won't Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Golfers

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan: "At this point we're not going to be in a position where we're mandating vaccination."

nba-logo
Play
NBA

NBA Foundation Announces First $2M in Grant Awards

The NBA Foundation, which aims to address racial inequality and social injustice, announced a grant to help Black communities across the country.

Son-Heung-Min-Tottenham-FIFA-Puskas
Play
Soccer

Son Wins Puskas Award for Field-Length Dribble, Score vs. Burnley

Son Heung-min's impressive goal came against Burnley in December, 2019.

brady thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

demarcus-ware-lead
Play
NFL

Inside DeMarcus Ware's Post-NFL Career

Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware married his passions for fitness and technology with his new venture: a workout app.

USATSI_15273430
Play
Gambling

SEC Championship Betting Breakdown: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 1 Alabama

How will the two Heisman Trophy hopefuls play in the SEC Championship, and can Alabama cover the 17-point spread?

lowry-kawhi-raptors-rings
Play
NBA

Inside the World of Championship Ring Production

After crafting the Raptors' massive championship ring, the makers behind the bling have big plans for the Seattle Storm.