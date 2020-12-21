Outrageous Brawl Mars Brazilian U-17 Club Championship

SI.com
SOCCER
Outrageous Brawl Mars Brazilian Under-17 Club Championship

Author:
Publish date:

The record will show that Fluminense beat Athletico Paranaense to win the U-17 Brasileirão title on Monday, but it wasn't exactly a straightforward processional to the trophy.

Nine players were sent off after an outrageous brawl in second-half stoppage time, which included one player running off the bench and delivering a flying karate kick to the face of an opponent.

João Neto, a striker for Fluminense, was at the center of it all. It started after he was fouled by Ataíde and then kicked out in retaliation before both clubs got fully involved. João Neto was then the recipient of João Gabriel's act of martial arts, which was then followed by him being kicked on the ground by Vinicius Amaral. All four were among those sent off in a match that was reportedly delayed by 10 minutes and finished 8-v-8 (three of the nine ejected were on the bench at the time, according to Brazilian match reports).

Fluminense won both legs of the final by a 2-1 scoreline, claiming the trophy on a 4-2 aggregate.

